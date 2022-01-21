Glenview Trust Co Has $323,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

