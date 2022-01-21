FOAM Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. FOAM has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $4,991.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006402 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

