Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -201.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

