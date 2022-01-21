Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average is $146.82. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

