Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

