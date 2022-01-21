Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Leidos by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 289.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 191,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

