Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 340,937 shares of company stock valued at $370,151. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Savara by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

