TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

