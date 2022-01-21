US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.