dForce Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. dForce has a total market cap of $39.69 million and $4.26 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006402 BTC.

dForce (DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

