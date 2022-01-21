Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $23.00 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.00 or 0.00060264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 579,146 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

