Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.66 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

