Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $660.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $715.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $510.85 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $243.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Adobe by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,127.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 9,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

