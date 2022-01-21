Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $15,117.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00060062 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,659,024 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.