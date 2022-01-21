Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,205.00

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the dollar. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

