Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

