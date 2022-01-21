Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.