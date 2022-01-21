Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of EBS opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

