California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,180 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Xylem worth $49,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 17.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $106.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

