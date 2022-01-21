California Public Employees Retirement System Has $52.22 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $52,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 625.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,208 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 140.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

