Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Quantum Computing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QUBT opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Quantum Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

