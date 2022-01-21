Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,917 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Coherus BioSciences worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after buying an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

