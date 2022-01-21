William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,093,000 after acquiring an additional 427,966 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $90.46 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
