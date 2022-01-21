William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,093,000 after acquiring an additional 427,966 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $90.46 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

