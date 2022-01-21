Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.46.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $222.42 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.