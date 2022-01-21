MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $660.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.50. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. As a group, analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

