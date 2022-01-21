TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.