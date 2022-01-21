Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

