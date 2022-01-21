Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,240 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

