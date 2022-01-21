Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $205,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 151,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

