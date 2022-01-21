iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

