Citigroup Inc. Sells 354,633 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.