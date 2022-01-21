Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $57.79 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

