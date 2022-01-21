AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,408 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $11,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

