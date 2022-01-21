AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,941 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.