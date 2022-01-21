Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,545 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

