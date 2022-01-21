CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 251 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $1,830,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AGCO opened at $118.66 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

