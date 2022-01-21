CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,751,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene stock opened at $251.37 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $220.04 and a one year high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

