85,935 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $24,923,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $3,066,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $48,108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $824,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.74 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.