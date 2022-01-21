Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.35 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.