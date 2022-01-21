Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,656 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.65 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

