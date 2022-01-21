The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

