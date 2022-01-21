Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,540 shares of the software’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

