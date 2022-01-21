Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

