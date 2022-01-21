Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

