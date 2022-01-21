Citigroup Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 987.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAA opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

