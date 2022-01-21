Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Grows By 18.4%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

