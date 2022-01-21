Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 564,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $62.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

