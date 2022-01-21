Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of AMED opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

