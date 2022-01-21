Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPI. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,113.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

