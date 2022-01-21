Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CGAU stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

